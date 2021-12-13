Thomas E. Pohlen, 76, of Excelsior, formerly of Hutchinson, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Trouvaille Memory Care Suites in Excelsior. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson. Visitation will be one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Interment will be at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
