Timothy “Tim” J. Sanken Sr., 76, husband of Cheryl, of Hutchinson, passed away on Monday, July 24, at his home in Hutchinson. Celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls at a later date. Gathering of family and friends will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, and will continue from 9:30-11 a.m., 1 ½ hours prior to the service, ALL at the church.