Todd Givens, 34, of Hutchinson, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson, with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, with Parish Prayers beginning at 6 p.m. at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at St. Anastasia Catholic Church.