Tracey Magdalena Hartneck, 50, formerly of Grove City, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at her home in Apache Junction, Arizona. Private family memorial service was held at Anderson Gardens in Litchfield. A gathering of family and friends will be 12 p.m. June 13th at the home of her daughter Cassidy. 324 W Depot Street, Litchfield, MN. A private burial will be held at a later date. The Rev. Jon Niebuhr, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Glencoe will officiate.

