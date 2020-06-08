Tracey Magdalena Hartneck, 50, formerly of Grove City, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at her home in Apache Junction, Arizona. Private family memorial service was held at Anderson Gardens in Litchfield. A gathering of family and friends will be 12 p.m. June 13th at the home of her daughter Cassidy. 324 W Depot Street, Litchfield, MN. A private burial will be held at a later date. The Rev. Jon Niebuhr, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Glencoe will officiate.
Tags
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Protesters gather outside Glencoe courthouse
- Three injured in Friday evening crash on State Highway 24
- BTS star Jungkook releases debut solo single
- Where have the patients gone?
- PUBLIC RECORD: Hutchinson Police Services
- City Council: Safety concerns will keep splash pad closed for now
- Hutchinson projects $212,058 deficit due to COVID-19 economy
- UPDATE: Hutchinson Target open despite being named on list of closed stores
- Doors for worship services are opening once more
- Hutchinson woman arrested after high-speed chase