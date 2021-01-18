Travis M. Kachelmeier Marte, 27, of Stewart passed away Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Stewart. Memorial service is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 22, at Riverside Church in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends is 9:30-10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 22, one hour prior to the service, all at church. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are with the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
