Verdella L. Demenge, 92, of Hutchinson, passed away Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Hutchinson Health in Hutchinson. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, and will continue Thursday, one hour prior to the service at the church.

