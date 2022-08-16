Verl S. Laing, 80, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at his home. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at Seventh-day Adventist Church in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.
