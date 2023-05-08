Verna M. Rice, 80, wife of Cal, of Hutchinson passed away Friday at Harmony River Living Center. Funeral will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in the Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
