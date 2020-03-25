Vernetta Brinkmann, 88, of Arlington passed away Monday, March 23, at her daughter’s home in rural Glencoe. Private funeral service will be at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glencoe, with interment following at High Island Cemetery in New Auburn. Private visitation will be held. Public celebration of life will be at a later date. Arrangements are with the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe.
