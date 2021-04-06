Vernetta “Nettie” Hintz, 82, of Hutchinson, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021, at her home at Prince of Peace Retirement Living in Hutchinson. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 10, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with interment following in the Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service all at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
