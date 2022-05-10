Vernon W. Heimark, 91, husband of Jill, of Litchfield, passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022, at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud. Private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Hantge Funeral Chapel in Darwin.
