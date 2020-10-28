Victor E. Schmidt, 92, of Hutchinson, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Grand Meadows Senior Living in Glencoe. Arrangements are pending with Dobratz-Hantge Chapel in Hutchinson.
