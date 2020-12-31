Virgil E. Goebel, 96, husband of Delores, of Hutchinson, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at his home in Hutchinson. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in the Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan.3, and will continue one hour prior to the service all at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. The service will be available through live stream, please go to https://www.oslhutch.com and click on connect to Facebook for streaming. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Most Popular
Articles
- Father, son arrested in connection with ACGC burglaries
- READER LETTER: Trump leaves with long list of accomplishments
- McLeod County distributed $2 million to small businesses, more on the way
- Evelyn Mae Chellin, 89
- PUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Attorney's Office
- Optimism as McLeod County COVID spike slows
- Minnesota youth sports can resume games, scrimmages Jan. 14
- James Craig Martinson, 64
- 2020: A big year for news in the Hutchinson area
- Rodney R. Luedtke, 77