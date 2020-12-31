Virgil E. Goebel, 96, husband of Delores, of Hutchinson, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at his home in Hutchinson. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in the Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan.3, and will continue one hour prior to the service all at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. The service will be available through live stream, please go to https://www.oslhutch.com and click on connect to Facebook for streaming. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

Tags