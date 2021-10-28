Virgil M. Buboltz, 82, of Hutchinson, formerly rural Hector, passed away Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at the Buffalo Lake Healthcare Center. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 30, at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Wellington Township, with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 29, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.
