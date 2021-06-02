Virgil R. Remus, 87, of Stewart, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Buffalo Lake Healthcare Center in Buffalo Lake. Private family services will be at the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Public Celebration of Life and Open House will be 3-5 p.m., Saturday, June 12, at the Crow River Winery in Hutchinson.
Most Popular
Articles
- Local buyers have big plans for Hutch Cafe
- Hutchinson man taken to HCMC after motorcycle crash
- After 53 years in the family, sisters say goodbye to Hutch Cafe
- Begnaud to resign from Hutchinson City Council
- ‘Lucifer’: God Drops a Couple Bombshells on His Sons (RECAP)
- School Board delves into proposed cuts for 2021-22 budget
- ‘Lucifer’ Plans God’s Retirement, But Who’s Plotting in Heaven? (RECAP)
- PUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Attorney's Office
- Ed Sheeran lands major deal to become face of TikTok
- Hutchinson City Council discusses members' policy violations