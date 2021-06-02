Virgil R. Remus, 87, of Stewart, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Buffalo Lake Healthcare Center in Buffalo Lake. Private family services will be at the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Public Celebration of Life and Open House will be 3-5 p.m., Saturday, June 12, at the Crow River Winery in Hutchinson.

