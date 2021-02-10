Virgil J. Vacek, 75, husband of Mary Kay, of rural Glencoe, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at his home in rural Glencoe. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson with interment in the church cemetery. Gathering of family and friends will be from 12:30-2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church. Please see https://www.stanastasia.net/ for the livestreaming of Virgil’s service. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

