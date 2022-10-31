Virginia D. Mady, 89, of Hutchinson, passed away on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Ecumen Pines in Hutchinson. Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at the New Journey United Church of Christ in Hutchinson with interment in the Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be from 1-2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
