Virginia D. Mady, 89, of Hutchinson, passed away on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Ecumen Pines in Hutchinson. Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at the New Journey United Church of Christ in Hutchinson with interment in the Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be from 1-2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

