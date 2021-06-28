Virla Mae Shaffer, 94, of Litchfield, died Saturday, June 26, 2021. A memorial service will be 10: 00 a.m., Wednesday June 30, at Ecumen chapel, 218 N. Holcombe Ave., Litchfield, MN 55355 with visitation one hour prior to the service.
