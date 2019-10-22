Oct. 19, 2019
Vivian J. Graff, 83, of Litchfield died Saturday, Oct. 19, at her home. A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at First Lutheran Church in Litchfield. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Vivian Jean Graff, daughter of Henry and Frances (Chapman) Sperr, was born Dec. 1, 1935, in Donnelly, Minnesota. She grew up in that area and graduated from Morris High School in 1953. She continued her education at Moorhead State for teacher’s training. She taught for two years in Morris from 1955 to 1957.
On June 15, 1957, she was united in marriage to Harvey Graff in Herman. They made their home in Morris until they moved to Atwater in 1959. They then moved to Willmar in 1966, where she worked for JCPenney. They retired in 1998 and moved to Litchfield. Vivian was an active member of First Lutheran Church singing in the choir and attending Bible study. She enjoyed camping, church and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband Harvey Graff of Litchfield; sons, Daniel (Elvira) Graff of Florissant, Colorado, David (Barb) Graff of Lonsdale and Steven (Renae) Graff of Dassel; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; siblings, Paul (Betty) Sperr of Donnelly, Edith Tribe of Keizer, Oregon and Carolyn (Rod) Mitzel of Dickinson, North Dakota; and brother-in-law Darrel Hamblin of Arlington.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Annie Hamblin; brothers-in-law, Roy Tribe and Arven (Joanne) Graff; and sister-in-law Evelyn Graff.
