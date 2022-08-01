Vlasta “Val” Pikal, 93, of Hutchinson passed away on Monday at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. A Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, at New Journey United Church of Christ in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

