Wade Schultz, 61, of Lester Prairie, passed away on Thursday, March 23, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, surrounded by his family, as a result of sudden cardiac arrest. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lester Prairie with interment in the Lester Prairie City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, all at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lester Prairie. The service will be live streamed on the church's website - www.stpaullp.org. Arrangements are with the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel in Lester Prairie.

Tags