Waldemar “Wally” Grussing, 79, of Hutchinson, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Hutchinson Health. Private family graveside service will be at Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Hutchinson. Memorial service will be at a later date. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
