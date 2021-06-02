Waldemar “Wally” Grussing, 79, of Hutchinson, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Hutchinson Health. Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at Peace Lutheran Church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
