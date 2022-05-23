Warren H. DeMuth, 86, of Bloomington, formerly of Hutchinson, passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Prairie Bluffs Senior Living in Eden Prairie. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Online guest book is available at www.hantge.com.

Tags