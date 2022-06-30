Warren E. Macemon, 91, of Hutchinson, passed away June 29 at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 7, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson and will continue one hour prior to the service at Peace Lutheran Church.
