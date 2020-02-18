Wayne Micka, 85, of Hutchinson passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Arrangements are pending with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
