Wayne M. Rischmiller, 83, of Collins Township, passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Willows Landing Senior Living in Monticello. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton, with interment in High Island Cemetery in New Auburn. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, May 2, 2022 at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.
