Wayne Schuster, 69, of Hutchinson, husband of Jane, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Pali Momi Medical Center in Aiea, Hawaii. Arrangements are pending with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
