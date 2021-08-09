Wayne W. Scott, 88, of Hutchinson, passed away Aug. 2, 2021, at his home in Hutchinson. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson, with interment in the church cemetery. The service is in the school gymnasium, please use the East entrance. Gathering of family and friends is 10-11 a.m., one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

Tags