Wilbert Becker, 97, of Hutchinson, formerly Penn Township, McLeod County, passed away Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society in Arlington. Arrangements are pending with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
