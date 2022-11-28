Willard (Bob) Arndt, 89 of Cosmos, died Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 at the Buffalo Lake Healthcare Center in Buffalo Lake. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:45 a.m., followed by a Memorial service at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Dec. 10, at Peace Lutheran Church in Cosmos. Burial will be in the Peace Lutheran Church Cemetery. Arrangements by National Cremation Society.
