Willard Prieve, 93, of Hutchinson passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Woodstone Senior Living in Hutchinson. Services will be at a later date. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
