Willard Prieve, 93, of Hutchinson, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Woodstone Senior Living in Hutchinson. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Friday, June 4, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends is one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Most Popular
Articles
- It's all about flow in newly expanded Hutchinson Main Street Sports Bar
- Stephen Dille, 75
- Could 'agrivoltaics' be the answer to McLeod County's dilemma of solar arrays on farmland?
- Man allegedly threatened to shoot police during Monday morning standoff in Hutchinson
- Litchfield City Council settles on dog park site
- Tony Zavala is keeping Hutchinson guys fresh
- PUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Attorney's Office
- Comedian Paul Mooney has died aged 79
- READER LETTER: Is media inciting mask issue?
- PUBLIC RECORD: Hutchinson Police Services