Willard Prieve, 93, of Hutchinson, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Woodstone Senior Living in Hutchinson. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Friday, June 4, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends is one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

