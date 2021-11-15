William "Bill" Holtz, 60, of New Auburn passed away Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at his home. Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in New Auburn with interment in High Island Cemetery in New Auburn. Visitation will be Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in New Auburn and will continue one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Arrangements are with Egesdal Funeral Home in Gaylord.

