William “Bill” M. Robb, 67, of Glenwood, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at his home in Glenwood. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
