William "Bill" Snyder, 91, of Hutchinson, passed away Nov. 2 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, at Vineyard United Methodist Church in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery. Gathering of family and friends will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday prior to the service at the church.
