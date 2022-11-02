William "Bill" Snyder, 91, of Hutchinson, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Arrangements are pending Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Most Popular
Articles
- Leslie Jordan sent funny texts to Max Greenfield before death
- Matthew Perry woke up ‘50 to 60’ times covered in his faeces while using colostomy bag
- Christina Applegate: ‘Using walking sticks is my new normal’
- Trick-or-treat events for all ages
- Henry Cavill 'wasn't ready' to play James Bond
- Debra Holmes, 64
- Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen 'reached agreement before divorce filing'
- LHS Hall of Fame induction recognizes Bob Hermann's service to community
- Sir Elton John hails 'groundbreaking' Jerry Lee Lewis
- Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott 'are having another baby together'