William Germscheid, 80 Jan 16, 2020 32 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save William J. Germscheid, 80, of Hutchinson passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield. Arrangements are pending with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags William J. Germscheid Hutchinson Arrangement Pass Away Meeker Memorial Hospital Funeral Chapel Pend Recommended for you Most Popular Articles ArticlesTwo injured in Highway 22 crash Wednesday morningWinsted man arrested in connection with threats to New Century AcademyCold tonight, winter storm arrives FridayAllis-Chalmers club plans headquarters in HutchinsonWhat condition are Hutchinson's streets?Ruschmeyer rows the boat to TampaHutchinson Walmart fire causes millions in damageFree dental care for children in need'We both have a love for the outdoors'New exhibit features the photographs of Hutchinson native David Tewes Latest eEdition Hutchinson Leader TCMS Latest eEdition Litchfield Independent Review TCMS