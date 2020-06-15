June 13, 2020
William Weston Scott II, 51, of St. Bonifacius, formerly Hutchinson and Litchfield, passed away Saturday, June 13, in Franklin Township. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson with interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, at a later date. Gathering of family and friends is two hours prior to the service, at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are appreciated. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.