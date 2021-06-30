William “Bill” Wimmer, 82, of Darwin, passed away June 28 in Olive Branch, Mississippi, at his daughter’s home. Memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 17, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Darwin with interment in the church cemetery. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at St. John’s Catholic Church in Darwin. Arrangements are with Hantge Funeral Chapel in Darwin.
