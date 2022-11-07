Wilma A. Smith, 91, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, formerly of Hutchinson, passed away Oct. 30 at Avera Prince of Peace Retirement Community in Sioux Falls. Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson.
