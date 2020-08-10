Yvonne "Vonnie" Bergquist, 79, passed away July 20, 2020, in Tucson, Arizona. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at CrossPoint Church, Hutchinson. Social distance seating available for 150 and masks are required. Online streaming of the service is available at cphutch.church/watch/cp-online.

