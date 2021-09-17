Zella J. Thode, 8, of Hutchinson, passed away Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Hutchinson Health. Celebration of Life will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 22, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be 4-8 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 21, and one hour prior to the service, all at Faith Lutheran Church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

