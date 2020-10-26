Zyvonne D. Langan, 51, wife of David, of Hutchinson passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Hutchinson. Visitation is 1-3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with interment following in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Memorial service is 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, at CrossPoint Church in Hutchinson.
