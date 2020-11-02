Oct. 17, 2020
Richard Charles Almgren, 76, our beloved husband, father and friend, passed away Oct. 17 to walk eternally with the Lord.
Rich was born in Minneapolis on Oct. 8, 1944, to Anne (Urdahl) and Carl Almgren. Rich grew up in Litchfield and graduated from Litchfield High School in 1961. He got his bachelor’s degree from Concordia College in Moorhead and masters in clinical/school psychology in Fort Hays, Kansas. After getting his degree he moved to Colorado with his wife, Jean (Worden), young son Karl, and daughter Jennifer coming shortly after. In 1971 Rich moved to Gunnison, where he was employed by Midwestern Colorado Mental Health Center. He was also contracted out part-time to the RE1J school district as a school psychologist. After a few years he decided to become a State Farm Insurance agent. He continued to serve on and off for the board at the Mental Health Center for many years, serving as a board member, member of the executive committee, and chairman of the board.
Rich enjoyed fishing in northern Minnesota and Canada. While his kids were young, he left the golf clubs at home and enjoyed taking his family camping during the summers. When the family got older, he started spending more time on the golf course. It was well known, whether on a golf adventure with his ‘Golf Nutt’ buddies or a family trip, he always had to be the driver.
Richard is survived by his wife Jean; son Karl (Christy) of Grand Junction; daughter Jennifer Sampson (Shane) of Gunnison; grandson Cade (Hope) of Gunnison; and numerous relatives in the Mid-West and many, many friends that he made in the valley and while spending winters in Burnet, Texas and Mesquite Nevada.
P.S. JUST ONE MORE!!!.…we miss you and love you.