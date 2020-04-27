Spring and summer days are made for getting out and wetting a fishing line with friends and family, and there’s no better way to make a guaranteed memory than to introduce a young person to the thrill of a fish tugging on the end of the line.
For the uninitiated or those who are a little rusty after a missed season or two, it can be a bit tense. Whether you are a fishing pro or an infrequent angler, the key to success on the water with kids is focusing on having fun. And I have yet to find a parent or guardian who has regretted time outdoors with their kids.
While I don’t have all the answers about how to get your kids hooked on fishing, I do have some suggestions that have worked for me — with my own children and in teaching others during fishing courses and Take-A-Kid-Fishing events. Here are a few pointers for getting your child hooked on fishing.
- It’s about them, not you. This isn’t going to be a trip to focus on your success, rather it is a chance to play guide and do everything to assist in their success. Consider it a day for making memories. Depending on the age of the child, you may not be fishing at all.
- Bring snacks. Part of the fun for the kid is the treats you’ve brought along. When asked, my daughter has said that her favorite part of fishing is the chocolate milk and donuts we pick up before heading out of town. Pack plenty of food and snacks because hunger can ruin a fishing trip with kids.
- Bring toys and games. If the kid wants to play with his or her favorite stuffed animal, great. Sometimes giving your child a chance to play allows them to stay engaged while waiting for fish to bite. Pack an activity bag that is age appropriate and you will stay on the water longer.
- Keep trips short at first, longer as they get older. Your child may not last more than an hour or two, and you have to know that going in. It may be a long drive to the lake, but you can’t use it as justification for staying late on the water. When the child wants to go home, pack it up. If you turn the day into a marathon, they won’t want to go again.
- Be patient. Kids make mistakes. They don’t know what they’re doing, they will miss bites, and they will drop fish. Some are fishing for their first time. Help them through the mistakes and keep your patience. No one was born an expert.
- Be safe. That means no rough water or stormy fishing with youngsters. Head for shore if you see or hear lightning. Set a good example by wearing your life jacket and bringing all the necessary safety gear.
- Cherrypick your spots. You want to take your kid to a spot where they will get constant action. Know a lake with a great bluegill bite full of small fish? That is a great place to bring a kid. The size of the fish doesn’t concern children, but getting lots of action does. Fish a community hole or find a place where you will have lots of bites.
- Make them comfortable. That means dressing for the weather, putting them on a comfortable seat, applying sunblock or bug spray, and keeping them at ease. Getting chilled on cool days, too warm on hot days, eaten by mosquitoes, or sunburned is a huge distraction to kids. Or it may turn them off to fishing entirely.
- Measure success carefully. Time together is the ultimate success. Your catch is far less important. If you make it out and back and the kid had a fun time, you have found success.
- Always leave them wanting more. It’s better to leave the lake 30 minutes too early rather than 30 minutes too late. If you catch a nice fish, maybe that is the cue to leave. It can’t get much better and probably won’t. If the kid is excited and having fun, choose a good time to call it quits so they are left wanting to go again.
- Plan ahead. For all the reasons mentioned above. Plan to dress the kids for the weather, to bring activities, to bring snacks, to be prepared. Don’t forget a camera. Fishing with kids is less about catching fish and more about catching memories.