We, the following practicing and retired attorneys in McLeod County, strongly support Amy Olson for McLeod County Attorney. We have worked alongside and in opposition to Amy — some of us for over 20 years — and her dedication to McLeod County and to justice is exceptional. Amy has an extensive understanding and practical experience handling all of the areas of law required of the County Attorney, including many years in criminal prosecution and civil law. Amy's many years in the McLeod County Attorney's Office make her the ideal candidate for the position of McLeod County Attorney.
Amy's efforts to be a leader in the community extend outside of the courtroom, including serving on many professional committees, providing training in child protection law to other assistant county attorneys throughout the state, and engaging in community service work. Amy is a strong advocate for public safety and justice, and she is respected by all court partners in McLeod County. Both in her legal career and in her personal life, Amy has used her many talents for the betterment of others.
Amy is not indebted to any person, entity or political party. It is critical that the McLeod County Attorney be independent, to be able to weigh the many competing interests in every case to ensure the County Attorney prosecutes fairly, consistently, and seeks justice without fear or favor. She has the experience and determination to fulfill this significant duty.
We strongly encourage the citizens of McLeod County to elect Amy Olson Wehseler as their next County Attorney.
Pete Kasal, retired McLeod County Attorney
Troy Scotting, The Law Offices of Troy A. Scotting, Hutchinson
Daniel Honsey, Kraft Walser Law Office, Hutchinson
Scott Nokes, Glencoe Law Office, Glencoe
Ken Janssen, Gavin Law Firm, Glencoe
Benjamin Stabenow, Gavin Law Firm, Glencoe
Michael Gavin, Gavin Law Firm, Glencoe
Mark Yira, Yira Law Office, Hutchinson
Daniel Mahon, McGraw-Mahon Law Office, Hutchinson
Fran Eggert, Eggert & Gillis Law Office, Winsted
Ben King, practicing attorney, Hutchinson
Jason Thiemann, Partner, Melchert Hubert Sjodin PLLP
Neil Jensen, retired attorney, Hutchinson
Don Walser, retired attorney, Hutchinson
Mike Long, retired attorney, Glencoe