McLeod County residents, I am very happy to write this letter of support for Ryan Hansch as your county attorney. I worked with Mr. Hansch during his time at the Winona County Attorney's Office. He was always very supportive of me as the chief deputy. He worked well with all my staff. He was always there to listen to my staff if an issue arose.
I have been with the Winona County Sheriff's Office since 1986 and sheriff for more than seven years. i have met and worked with many attorneys during my tenure.
I have kept in touch with Mr. Hansch over the years and enjoyed his hospitality when I come up north to visit your area.
Mr. Hansch proved himself to me years ago when he worked for Winona County (January 2010-May 2011). I always enjoyed the times we got together for lunch to discuss various things. He is a hard worker and very knowledgeable attorney. The Winona County Attorney trusted him to handle many complex cases. As a young a newer attorney he did his job very well. I never had any concerns when I knew he was the prosecutor on a sheriff's office case.
Mr. Hansch's career has grown leaps and bounds since he left Winona County. Knowing him as I do, I fully support his decision to run for McLeod County Attorney. If I lived in your county, I would vote for him. He is aptly qualified. He is dedicated to keeping all citizens safe.
Please vote on Nov. 8 for Ryan Hansch.