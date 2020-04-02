March 31, 2020
Patricia A. Busche, 84, of Hutchinson passed away Tuesday, March 31, at her home in Hutchinson. A private family graveside service was Saturday, April 4, at the St. Anastasia Catholic Cemetery in Hutchinson. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. The Rev. Paul Wolf will officiate.
Patricia Ann Busche was born Oct. 5, 1935, in Wadena. She was the daughter of Hugh and Nellie (Hall) Monroe. She received her education in Sebeka and was a graduate with the Sebeka High School Class of 1953.
On Nov. 24, 1953, Patricia was united in marriage to Neil Busche at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Wadena. This marriage was blessed with nine children. Neil and Patricia resided in various cities in Minnesota, Wisconsin and South Dakota before moving to their home near Lake Jennie in rural Dassel in 1988. Patricia and Neil shared 55 years of marriage until the passing of Neil Dec. 21, 2008. Patricia moved to Hutchinson in 2011.
Patricia was employed in manufacturing quality control at 3M in Hutchinson for 27 years and retired in 1996.
Patricia enjoyed quilting, reading, cooking and baking. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends.
Patricia was a member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson and served on Church of Council Women. She was a member of the auxiliary at both Burns Manor and Harmony River Care Center. She also served as secretary of the board at Community of Lake Ridge in Hutchinson where she lived.
Blessed be her memory.
Patricia is survived by her children, Allan Busche and his wife Susan, of Boise, Idaho, Julie Klocke and her husband Pat, of Boise, Idaho, Tony Busche and his wife Beth, of Brookings, South Dakota, Charlie Busche of Dassel, Chris Cummins and her husband Mark, of Woodbury, Susan Klocke and her husband Todd, of St. Cloud, Hugh Busche and his wife Tanja Eisinger-Busche, of River Falls, Wisconsin, Dr. Jim Busche and his wife Shelley, of Fairmont; 27 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; sisters, Dorothy Paulson of Fargo, North Dakota, Mary Petersen and her husband Don, of Sebeka; and many other relatives and friends.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents Hugh and Nellie Monroe; husband, Neil Busche; son Joseph Busche in infancy; brothers, Robert “Bob” Monroe, Charles Monroe and his wife Frances “Fran”, and Milton Monroe and his wife Kathryn; sisters, Florence Cable and her husband Harry, and Alta “Altie” Swanson and her husband Raymond; and brother-in-law Raymond Paulsen.
