April 1, 2020
Paul E. Lind, 82, of Hutchinson, passed away Wednesday, April 1, at his home in Hutchinson. A private family service was Tuesday, April 7, at the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with interment in the Peace Lutheran Church Cemetery in Hutchinson. Military honors by the Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad.
The Rev. Gerhard Bode officiated. Congregational hymns were “Children of the Heavenly Father” and “Great Is Thy Faithfulness” Honorary urn bearers were Adam Lind and Darin Lind
Paul Edward Lind was born Nov. 3, 1937, in Cokato. He was the son of Ernest and Edna (Good) Lind. Paul was baptized as an infant Dec. 4, 1937, and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth in 1950, both at Stockholm Lutheran Church in Cokato. He received his education in Dassel, and was a graduate of the Dassel High School Class of 1955.
Paul entered active military service in the United States Air Force Dec. 5, 1955, in Minneapolis. He received an Honorable Discharge Dec. 4, 1959, at Pease Airforce Base in Newington, New Hampshire, and achieved the rank of Airman Second Class. Paul also served as a Military Policeman with the canine unit.
On June 24, 1961, Paul was united in marriage to Carolyn Seavey at the Little Harbor Chapel in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. This marriage was blessed with two sons, Darin and Adam. Paul and Carolyn resided on Vista Road in Acoma Township, McLeod County, for 55 years until moving into Hutchinson in June of 2019. They shared 58 years of marriage together.
Paul was employed as a Coating Operator at 3M in Hutchinson for 37 years until he retired Oct. 1, 1996. During this time, he also farmed his own land for several years. After retirement, Paul continued to work at the Hutchinson Co-op hauling fertilizer for many seasons.
Paul was an active member of Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson where he was an elder, usher, and was on the finance committee. He was also a member of the Hutchinson American Legion Post 96.
Paul kept his lawn perfect and loved mowing. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, cutting and splitting trees for firewood in his good years. Paul also enjoyed his Wednesday coffee with friends, playing games on the computer, and watching western movies. He cherished the time spent with his family, grandchildren and friends.
On Wednesday, April 1, 2020, Paul passed away at his home in Hutchinson, at the age of 82 years. Blessed be his memory.
Paul is survived by his wife Carolyn Lind of Hutchinson, sons, Darin Lind and his wife Elizabeth, of Wexford, Pennsylvania, Adam Lind and his wife, Courtney, of Ramsey; grandchildren, Cameron Lind, Serena Lind, and Carter Lind; sister Ruth Christenson of Dassel; brother John Lind and his wife Darlene, of Cokato; and many other relatives and friends
Paul was preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Edna Lind; baby boy Lind; and rbother-in-law Dale Christenson.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Chapels in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.